THE CLEANERS Premieres at Aleksanterin Teatteri

In April 2021, The Cleaners will premiere on stage at Aleksanterin Teatteri. Performances run April 7-29, 2021.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.fi/BFCleaners.

The Cleaners is based on stories of people living and working around us and it looks at society's power structures from the perspective of cleaners and explores what kind of business language cleaning awakens. The Cleaners is the last part of the Invisible Finland trilogy of European theatre collective, which deals with who gets to be on stage in Finland and whose stories are told in the theater.

NOTE: The theatre has reserved vacancies in the hall so that safety intervals can be implemented. Performances are not sold out, even if you can tell from Ticketmaster's map. These empty spaces are also visible as sold places.

