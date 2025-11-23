Review: ALEKSI FROM FINLAND (ALEKSI SUOMESTA) at Helsinki City Theatre

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reviewing this piece isn’t an easy task. Even though I got a profound experience it’s hard to put into words. Even the director Rinta-Panttila himself states in the web-program that it’s hard to write about the making of the performance. I think we can all agree it’s hard to watch a real story that still goes on in the war fields through an imaginary lens.

Aleksi from Finland tells the story of a real man Aleksi Lysander born in 1989. He grows up as an outcast in Northern Finland. Even though he is physically talented and praised by his swim teacher, he is not being protected from bullying. He gets accepted to French Foreign Legion, fights in various conflicts, until finally ends up serving in the war in Ukraine. Twice. The last one ended up as his final journey because Aleksi died in Ukraine in the late 2024.

The play is based on Tuomas Kyrö’s book and the stage adaption is by Ari-Pekka Lahti. Aleksi got to be part of the making of the play as well. His wish was that the play would be done as honestly as possible and would show how war is never the right decision and it destroys those who take part in it.

No war to end all wars.

The stage has four uniforms on it and overall the feeling is like in a museum. These two actors Roderick Kabanga and Eetu Känkänen are able to switch into any roles necessary, with small changes and great chemistry. The performance is like a book, it leaves a lot to the audience’s imagination in its minimalism.

The stage is round and we as an audience sit around it, scenography is by Mika Haaranen. We get – or at least I do – an easy glance at the expressions of others watching. We cannot hide from each other as human beings, not in the world nor in the audience. When the performance goes on I see how many are crouched forwards, holding their hand near their mouth. Some have lowered their heads with frowned brows and focus on listening only.

The sound design immerses us, it’s by Aleksi Saura. The stage’s edges spin 360 degrees and the speakers are hidden in there. This way the sound is even felt when it travels across you. Also smaller sound moments are excellent but I don’t want to describe and spoil them, though I did hold my breath with the actors.

The big questions are asked about the human psyche. Are we friends or foes, do we break or build. “Oh well. Let’s be quiet for a while then. That’s something we Finns do well”, is said after Aleksi’s teammates come to the sauna with the teacher. But the teacher won’t make them apologise even though moment before they had bullied Aleksi and he had seen it all. It broke my heart. Sauna should be the place of communion and peace.

The PTSD scenes move me the most. The bad systems of Finnish institutions piss me off. The minds of those who don’t support Aleksi but are just confused sadden me. The time passes by fast in the performance. I’m so glad I came and the performance couldn’t have ended any other way.

That’s all I can say after a week and a half processing. Brave group, even braver Aleksi. Thanks for sharing your story with us.

Article: Rosanna Ilo Liuski

Photos: Katri Naukkarinen

Reader Reviews

