The Finnish National Opera and Ballet Performs THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet will present the beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker and the Mouse King at its Main Stage in Helsinki. Performances run through December 22.

This year’s production — featuring choreography by Wayne Eagling and designs by Toer van Schayk — brings Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless score to life amid dazzling sets, elegant costumes and graceful dance, telling the story of Clara’s magical Christmas-night journey with the Nutcracker, enchanted mice, and fantastical guests from faraway lands.

For audiences seeking a festive, family-friendly holiday treat in Finland’s capital, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” offers a magical blend of music, dance and seasonal wonder, a classic to brighten the darkest days of winter.

Ticket prices range from €30 up to €128 depending on seat location and demand, with discounted tickets available for youth, students, service members and seniors.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Finnish National Opera and Ballet’s official website or by phone via their box office, with flexible exchange options available for standard, student, youth and pensioner tickets up to 24 hours before a performance.

Saat Broadway-uutiset WhatsAppissa Saat uusimmat päivitykset, uutiset ja eksklusiivisen sisällön suoraan sovelluksessa.