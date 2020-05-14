Prairie Public Channel Provides Broadcast Outlet for Local Bands

While the current outbreak has cancelled all live events, one television channel is giving the spotlight to well-deserving bands and groups in the Fargo area, The West Fargo Pioneer reports.

'Prairie Musicians,' now in its 12th year, showcases musicians from North Dakota and Minnesota, dedicating the entire program to one group to play their music and talk about their time performing.

The program is proving to be especially timely now that these groups won't have any live audiences to play in front of for the foreseeable future.

All performances from this season were filmed in the Prairie Public studio back in January.

Episodes premiere on Thursdays at 8:30pm. Watch a trailer for this season below!





Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You