Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre Concordia College

Concordia College’s recent production of Jesus Christ Superstar was nothing short of electrifying. From the first pulsing notes to the final emotional moments, this show demonstrated a level of musicality, performance, and design that felt both professional and deeply passionate.

The band deserves its own standing ovation. With Steve Stine delivering jaw-dropping guitar solos that cut straight through the theater, the music had a life and edge that elevated the entire production. Alongside Stine, Rudd Peterson, Evan Strand, Seth Anderson, and Andrew Steinberg brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic score to exhilarating heights. Their collective sound was tight, expressive, and powerful, truly the heartbeat of the show.

At the helm, Director and Choreographer Audra Bryant crafted a visually compelling and emotionally resonant staging, balancing the spectacle of the rock opera with intimate character moments. The world she created was brilliantly supported by Scenic Designer and Technical Director Cedar Remmen, whose set blended clean, modern lines with dynamic levels that kept the storytelling fluid. Costume Designer Katie Curry provided stylish, character-driven looks that felt fresh and expressive, while Bryan Duncan’s lighting and sound design amplified every mood, from haunting to triumphant, with precision and artistry.

And then…the cast.

Josiah Gillen as Jesus was nothing short of astonishing. His vocal control, emotional depth, and sheer power culminated in a spine-tingling rendition of “Gethsemane,” a moment that genuinely gave me chills.

Ella Corwin as Judas was a force throughout the show. Her intensity and vocal grit made Judas compelling and complex, and her performance of “Superstar” was one of the production’s absolute highlights.

Ava Rolfson brought warmth and vulnerability to Mary. Her interpretation of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” was tender, beautifully sung, and deeply felt.

As Pilate, Hudson Hall delivered both nuance and commanding presence. “Pilate’s Dream” was introspective and haunting, and “Trial Before Pilate” showed off his dramatic strength in an unforgettable way.

The high priests were a dynamic duo:

Trace Trsver as Caiaphas, whose rich, resonant voice anchored “This Jesus Must Die”

Oakley Oss as Annas, providing sharp contrast and strong character work in the same number.

Samuel Zimmerman stole every moment as Herod. His “King Herod’s Song” was hilarious, flamboyant, and an absolute crowd-pleaser, one of the night’s most entertaining performances.

In supporting roles, Murphy Caret (Simon) brought great energy to “Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem”, and August Phillips (Peter) delivered touching sincerity in “Peter’s Denial.”

The ensemble tied the entire production together with infectious energy and vocal strength. Their work in numbers like “What’s the Buzz” and “Hosanna” added richness, movement, and excitement throughout the show. They brought the world of the story to life and made every large number feel full and vibrant.

Overall, Concordia College’s Jesus Christ Superstar was a thrilling, beautifully executed production filled with standout performances and unforgettable musical moments. A huge congratulations to the cast, crew, and creative team for delivering a show that was moving, electric, and genuinely spectacular.

If this is the future of Concordia theatre, the future is very bright.



