Review: HADESTOWN - TEEN EDITION at Oak Grove Theatre Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This weekend, Oak Grove Theatre Arts delivered a vibrant and emotionally charged production of Hadestown Teen Edition, transforming the familiar myth of Orpheus and Eurydice into an evening full of pulse, personality, and musical electricity. Under the artistic and technical direction of Scott Brusven, the production embraced the show’s blend of folk, jazz, blues, and grit, creating a version of Hadestown that felt both intimate and boldly theatrical.

From the moment Hermes stepped onto the stage, it was clear the audience was in good hands. As Hermes, Leif Juhl radiated charisma, effortlessly guiding the story with confidence, humor, and warmth. His performances of “Road to Hell” and “Way Down Hadestown” were standouts, delivered with a presence that commanded attention and set the tone for the journey ahead.

Beck Ulven brought a compelling sincerity to Orpheus, pairing emotional depth with a truly remarkable voice. His renditions of “Come Home With Me” and “Wait for Me” were highlights of the night, the latter earning a wave of enthusiastic applause that spoke for itself, even getting a standing ovation from members of the audience. Opposite him, Liv Olson shone as Eurydice, delivering powerhouse vocals that added tension and tenderness in equal measure. “Gone, I’m Gone” and “Flowers” were especially striking, capturing her character’s desperate choices with authenticity.

As Hades, Elijah Cleveland anchored the underworld with a commanding, resonant low voice that filled the theatre. His work in “Hey, Little Songbird” and “Why We Build the Wall” made those numbers some of the most chilling and memorable of the evening. Sawyer Anderson brought a vibrant, magnetic energy to Persephone, delighting the audience with both her vocal strength and her expressive, stylish dancing. “Livin’ It Up On Top” and “Our Lady of the Underground” were joyous showcases of her versatility.

The trio of Fates, Claire Doeden, Kailyn Vesey, and Stephanie Mathew, deserve special recognition for their tight harmonies and haunting presence. They really got to shine on "When the Chips are Down.

Of course, Hadestown thrives on the strength of its ensemble, and Oak Grove’s cast delivered. Whether in the intensity of “Why We Build the Wall,” the momentum of “Epic II,” or the many atmospheric transitions throughout the show, the ensemble’s commitment gave the production depth, movement, and world-building that elevated every scene.

Behind the scenes, the creative team crafted an environment that felt cohesive and dynamic. Scenic Designer Nick Schons shaped a world that shifted seamlessly between the mortal realm and Hadestown’s industrial underground. Heather Brown’s lighting design emphasized mood with precision, from warm, hopeful tones to stark, shadowy menace. Dr. Jean Sando’s costumes visually grounded the characters in their contrasting worlds with practical elegance and clever detail.

Musically, the show soared thanks to Music Director Seth Brandl, Pit Director John Juhl, and the talented band who brought Anaïs Mitchell’s score to life with clarity and drive. Choreographer Miranda Taylor added rhythmic vitality that gave group numbers both character and cohesion.

Oak Grove Theatre Arts’ Hadestown Teen Edition was a beautifully realized production, musically rich, visually inventive, and powered by a cast and crew who clearly put their hearts into every moment. It was a compelling reminder of how powerful student theatre can be when artistry, teamwork, and passion come together onstage.

Photo Credit: Mark Sorgaard - FatCat Studios

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Fargo News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...