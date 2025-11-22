Review: FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Horizon Middle School Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moorhead High School Theatre once again delivers a spectacular and heartfelt production, this time bringing Frozen: The Broadway Musical to life with all the magic, music, and emotional punch audiences could hope for. As director and producer Rebecca Meyer-Larson shared as to why the team chose Frozen, it’s not just about “magic”, it’s about a message that resonates: in a world that often urges young people to suppress their feelings, this story reminds us that strength comes from feeling deeply and sharing bravely. The real magic, she says, isn’t Elsa’s ice, but “the transformative power of theater itself, to connect, to heal, to remind us that communities grow stronger when we gather to imagine together.” That philosophy sings through in every moment of the production.

From the moment the curtain rose, it was clear how much care and artistry went into this show. The combination of projection work and physical set pieces created a rich, immersive world thanks to Scenic Designer Nick Schons, while Technical Director Becca Green and Lighting Designer Jordan Green elevated every scene with gorgeous, atmospheric visuals. Costume Designer Lance Morlock crafted some truly stunning pieces, perfectly capturing the Nordic fairy-tale aesthetic. Choreographer Meleah LaPlante delivered sharp movement and big ensemble energy, and Sound Design by Dalton Luther kept everything balanced. The artwork and branding by Kyle & Penny Burns tied it all together beautifully.

The music soared as well, led by Pit Conductor Brian Cole, who directed an exceptionally talented orchestra of more than 20 musicians. Their playing added depth and power to every moment.

The show opened strong with Rosie Richards as Little Anna and Maddy Mieke as Little Elsa. Their performance of “A Little Bit of You” was sweet, bright, and set a wonderful tone for the night. Dawson Farok (King Agnarr) and Lily Damico (Queen Iduna) were excellent casting choices, and their work on “First Joik” with Charley Weaver as Pabbie and Sophia Dehmer as Bulda told the story with clarity and heart. Bulda, Pabbie, and the full company also delivered a standout Act II moment with the lively, joyous “Fixer Upper.”

One of the evening’s most memorable transitions came with “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” as we moved seamlessly from Little Anna & Elsa, to Middle Anna (Claire Swanson) and Middle Elsa (Hadley Theye), and finally to Anna (Magnolia Burns) and Elsa (Ireland Woodward). Each set of sisters played their roles beautifully. Swanson and Theye handled the emotional shift of adolescence perfectly, while Burns and Woodward carried the weight of the story with maturity, charm, and incredible vocal performances.

As Anna, Magnolia Burns delivered a truly standout performance. She brought an irresistible warmth and sincerity to the role, capturing Anna’s eternal optimism without ever crossing into caricature. Magnolia’s comedic timing was playful and natural, but she also handled the character’s more vulnerable moments with real depth. Her vocals were consistently strong and expressive, and she had a remarkable ability to connect with every scene partner, especially in “What Do You Know About Love,” “I Can’t Lose You,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and the gripping Act II sequence “Colder by the Minute.” Her Anna was bold, heartfelt, and thoroughly endearing.

Ireland Woodward’s portrayal of Elsa was equally exceptional, poised, powerful, and emotionally layered. She carried the character’s inner conflict with a maturity well beyond a typical high school performance, showing both Elsa’s fragility and her strength. Ireland’s voice was stunning: clear, controlled, and capable of soaring with Broadway-level energy when the moment called for it. Numbers like “Dangerous to Dream,” “End This Winter,” and “Monster” showcased her impressive vocal range, but her Act I finale “Let It Go” was a genuine showstopper. She delivered it with confidence, nuance, and a command of the stage that made the iconic song feel completely her own. The audience’s immediate and thunderous reaction said everything, it was a moment to remember.

Together, Burns and Woodward created a sisterly dynamic that felt believable, tender, and emotionally rich. Their chemistry grounded the entire story and made the heart of Frozen shine.

Tristan Sullivan was hilarious as the Duke of Weselton. His exaggerated, over-the-top antics had the audience laughing from the moment he stepped onstage, making him an undeniable crowd favorite. Ashton Baker was a wonderful Kristoff, and his rapport with Sven, brought to life by Rachel Leiseth and Claire Gibb, was charming and often very funny. I especially liked his performances of “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People,” “What Do You Know About Love,” and “Kristoff Lullaby.”

Jack Simon as Hans was another strong highlight. His chemistry with Anna in “Love Is an Open Door” was spot-on, and his work in “Hans of the Southern Isles” showed terrific command and confidence.

Davie Judd as Olaf was pure joy. She captured the warmth, innocence, and humor of the beloved snowman perfectly. Her performance of “In Summer” was delightful, and her stage presence throughout the show was fantastic.

A huge Act II highlight was “Hygge,” led by Miriam Culloton as Oaken, along with Anna, Kristoff, and the ensemble. This number was fast, funny, and bursting with energy, and Culloton absolutely shined.

Of course, the rest of the cast and the ensemble deserves major recognition. This is a cast full of talent, and their commitment showed in every song, dance, and transition. They brought Arendelle to life with charm, humor, and heart.

For me, this was actually my very first time experiencing the story of Frozen, I’ve never even seen the animated film, and what a joy it was to discover it through the work of these incredible young performers. Moorhead High School consistently stages strong, memorable productions, and this one was no exception. It was also wonderful to see so many young audience members (and plenty of moms!) dressed as their favorite characters, adding another layer of fun and excitement to the night.

This production of Frozen: The Broadway Musical is a heartfelt, beautifully crafted show that kids and adults alike will love. If you get the chance, bring the whole family, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Photo credit: Penny Burns

