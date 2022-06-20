Little Shop of Horrors comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre next month.

In this deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant. Seymour names the new plant "Audrey II", after his coworker crush.

This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

Performance Dates

JULY 9 AT STIKLESTAD LODGE EVENT CENTER (FORT RANSOM, ND)

JULY 16 AT WCHS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (WATFORD CITY, ND)

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/