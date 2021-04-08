Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre presents Murder In The Library as part of its Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. Performances run April 16-18, 2021.

A book signing has been arranged at a local Library for Ray Bentos, a well-known author. Unfortunately, he won't be there in body because he's just been murdered. But his soul is alive and well and although he can't be seen or heard by the suspects, he is able to present himself to the library guests (the audience). The family argue amongst themselves over who could be responsible for Ray's death, and hidden secrets start to be revealed.

The show is performed at TAK Music Venue.

Cast:

Ray Bentos: Clayton Perala

Freyer Bentos: Lori Swaser

Kay Bentos: Michaela Pytlik

Kevin Bentos: Matt Smith

Violet Bentos: Eve Chambers

Will Screwem: Zach Lutz

Ivor Thompson: Cody Rowe

Andy Thompson: Christopher Taylor

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://fmct.org/current-season/#murder.