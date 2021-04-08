Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents MURDER IN THE LIBRARY

The cast includes Clayton Perala, Lori Swaser,  Michaela Pytlik, Matt Smith, Eve Chambers, Zach Lutz, Cody Rowe, and Christopher Taylor.

Apr. 8, 2021  
Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre presents Murder In The Library as part of its Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. Performances run April 16-18, 2021.

A book signing has been arranged at a local Library for Ray Bentos, a well-known author. Unfortunately, he won't be there in body because he's just been murdered. But his soul is alive and well and although he can't be seen or heard by the suspects, he is able to present himself to the library guests (the audience). The family argue amongst themselves over who could be responsible for Ray's death, and hidden secrets start to be revealed.

The show is performed at TAK Music Venue.

Cast:

  • Ray Bentos: Clayton Perala
  • Freyer Bentos: Lori Swaser
  • Kay Bentos: Michaela Pytlik
  • Kevin Bentos: Matt Smith
  • Violet Bentos: Eve Chambers
  • Will Screwem: Zach Lutz
  • Ivor Thompson: Cody Rowe
  • Andy Thompson: Christopher Taylor

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://fmct.org/current-season/#murder.


