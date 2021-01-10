Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Announces FROSTIVAL Musical Revue

Frostival is in its 4th year of celebrating the "cool" of winter with outdoor events, concerts, and family-friendly activities across our North of Normal city, Fargo, and its sister cities West Fargo and Moorhead. This is the first year that FMCT will participate in this fun winter festival. What an exciting new FMCT tradition! Our snow castle will be right downtown as a beautiful backdrop to your singing and dancing!

For performance times and more Festival Information visit http://www.frostival.com

FMCT FROSTIVAL Revue is a multi-generational performance event for people ages 12 - adult. Rehearsals begin January 9th on Tues/Thurs/Sat/and/or/Sun with Performances held daily, February 18 - 21 downtown in front of a sparkling castle sculpted from snow.

COVID Safety precautions will be taken during rehearsals and showtimes.

This fundraising event has a participation/classroom fee of $150. Which is designed to cover the cost of outdoor winter costumes and technical equipment, and should not be a barrier to participation. If the enrollment fee is a prohibitive burden to you please contact Judy@fmct.org for scholarship information. Your participation is paramount to us and thank you for supporting FMCT!