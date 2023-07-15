Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Winners

Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 16.
Toronto Fringe has announced the award winners of the 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, on now until July 16, 2023. In a ceremony on July 14 at the POSTSCRIPT Patio at the Tranzac Club in Toronto, hosted by Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh, 17 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Ms. Titaverse, Frankenstein(esque), and Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical came out on top with two awards each.
The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Winners are:
Fertility Slippers (Textures Theatre)
Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical (It's Been Introduced)
Frankenstein(esque) (Silent Protagonist Theatre)
Ms. Titaverse (Tita Collective)
Special Mention Ensemble Show: Family Road Trip (Summer Dad)
Special Mention Solo Show: Ancient Dying Chinese Dialect (House of SEIILY)
The Camp Campy Campfire Show (Stories by Dan)
Curious K Explores the Paleozoic (Kenton & Lise Productions)
Blake & Clay's Gay Agenda (Gay for Pay Productions)
Frankenstein(esque) (Silent Protagonist Theatre)
Emo Majok: African Aussie (Emo-tainment)
CHOIR (Edge of the Sky)
Ms. Titaverse (Tita Collective)
ONE NIGHT ONLY (duhdumduhdum productions)
Killing Time: A Game Show Musical (Mixtape Projects)
The Bad Mitzvah (Salt Theatre)
Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical (It's Been Introduced)
Aliya Kanani: Where You From, From? (Aliya Kanani)
Mail Ordered (Shanice Stanislaus)
Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 16. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday, July 15. Full schedule available here.
The Toronto Fringe Festival is a treasured summer tradition that will include over 100 shows by local and visiting artists featuring contemporary and experimental theatre, dance, comedy, musicals, and solo shows – all chosen by lottery.
Toronto Fringe Festival
July 5 - 16, 2023
www.FringeToronto.com
