Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Winners

Toronto Fringe has announced the award winners of the 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, on now until July 16, 2023. In a ceremony on July 14 at the POSTSCRIPT Patio at the Tranzac Club in Toronto, hosted by Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh, 17 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Ms. Titaverse, Frankenstein(esque), and Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical came out on top with two awards each.

The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Winners are:



North(519) Best of Fringe Festival presented by Theatre Orangeville

Fertility Slippers (Textures Theatre)



North(519) Best of Fringe Festival presented by Theatre Orangeville

Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical (It's Been Introduced)



Greenest in Fringe, presented by Canadian Green Alliance

Frankenstein(esque) (Silent Protagonist Theatre)



Second City Best Comedy Award

Ms. Titaverse (Tita Collective)



Second City Best Comedy Award Special mentions:

Special Mention Ensemble Show: Family Road Trip (Summer Dad)

Special Mention Solo Show: Ancient Dying Chinese Dialect (House of SEIILY)

Patrons' Pick for KidsFest

The Camp Campy Campfire Show (Stories by Dan)

Patrons' Pick for Teen Fringe

Curious K Explores the Paleozoic (Kenton & Lise Productions)

Patrons' Pick for Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

Blake & Clay's Gay Agenda (Gay for Pay Productions)

Patrons' Pick for Tarragon Theatre Extraspace

Frankenstein(esque) (Silent Protagonist Theatre)

Patrons' Pick for Tarragon Theatre Solo Room

Emo Majok: African Aussie (Emo-tainment)

Patrons' Pick for Al Green Theatre

CHOIR (Edge of the Sky)

Patrons' Pick for Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace

Ms. Titaverse (Tita Collective)

Patrons' Pick for Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace

ONE NIGHT ONLY (duhdumduhdum productions)

Patrons' Pick for Factory Theatre Mainspace

Killing Time: A Game Show Musical (Mixtape Projects)

Patrons' Pick for Factory Theatre Studio

The Bad Mitzvah (Salt Theatre)

Patrons' Pick for Alumnae Theatre

Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical (It's Been Introduced)

Patrons' Pick for Tank House Theatre

Aliya Kanani: Where You From, From? (Aliya Kanani)

Patrons' Pick for Aki Studio, Native Earth Performing Arts

Mail Ordered (Shanice Stanislaus)

Winners of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 16. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday, July 15. Full schedule available here.

The Toronto Fringe Festival is a treasured summer tradition that will include over 100 shows by local and visiting artists featuring contemporary and experimental theatre, dance, comedy, musicals, and solo shows – all chosen by lottery.



Toronto Fringe Festival

July 5 - 16, 2023

www.FringeToronto.com