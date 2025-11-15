Review: VINYL CAFE: THE MUSICAL Charms Audiences at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Since airing on CBC Radio in 1994, Stewart McLean’s Vinyl Cafe periodicals have delighted Canadians of all ages. The most popular installments- the Dave and Morley stories- follow the amusing, often-chaotic antics of accident-prone Dave, his no-nonsense wife, Morley, and their kids, Stephanie and Sam. Now, the family takes centre stage at the Citadel Theatre in the world premiere of Vinyl Cafe: The Musical.

The production begins when Dave (Mike Nadajewski) cheerfully opens his shop, The Vinyl Cafe. However, his festive spirit is zapped when he comes face-to-face with his nemesis, the busybody Mary Turlington (Nadien Chu). Much to Mary’s chagrin, she won’t be in town to host her annual neighbourhood Christmas party; the new host will be determined by a random draw. Sure enough, Dave and his wife, Morley (Patricia Zentilli) receive the unwanted gift of hosting. What follows is a string of hilarious antics that often leave the audience in stitches.

Based on the stories Dave Cooks the Turkey and Rashida, Amir, and the Great Gift-Giving, the musical brims with big-hearted performances and original music by Colleen Dauncey. As Dave, Nadajewski is endlessly entertaining, embodying the character’s frazzled energy and heart for his family. In what is perhaps the show’s most memorable number, the bedraggled, pajama-wearing Dave performs a silly, upbeat duet (Cold Turkey) with a 24-hour grocery store’s final remaining turkey. The larger-than-life turkey, “Butch” (Leon Willey) dishes out one punny joke after another, leaving the audience in stitches.

Dave might be the protagonist of this festive comedic romp, but his family members also each have their shining moments. As Morley, Patricia Zentilli delivers a stirring rendition of I Am A Train, a dryly humorous but heart-rending reflection on the expectations of motherhood. University-aged Stephanie (Rain Matkin) lends her mellifluous vocals in the worry-filled duet (Scare Me Away) with her boyfriend, Tommy (Shaemus Swets). And 12-year-old Sam (played on opening night by Cooper Nash Rajotte) is a whirlwind of preteen angst during his solo, The Beast Inside.

Adding to the charm of Vinyl Cafe: The Musical are the whimsical sets. Designed by Cory Sincennes, the production features towering brick rowhouses resembling an advent calendar. The outer walls periodically slide open, revealing the colourful, tastefully decorated rooms of Dave and Morley’s (and their neighbours’) houses. The Vinyl Cafe itself has trendy exposed brick walls, tidy shelves of vinyl, and, in the syrupy final scene, a glittery, star-topped Christmas tree surrounded by the beaming characters.

The theatrical equivalent of curling up under a cozy blanket, Vinyl Cafe: The Musical is a perfect early Christmas gift for fans of Stewart McLean and anyone who loves a beautifully told story. And the bow on top? The Turlingtons’ adorable dog, Tissue (played by long-haired chihuahua, Koko) joins the show’s human cast.

Vinyl Cafe: The Musical lights up the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until December 7.

Photo by Nanc Price for the Citadel Theatre’s production of Vinyl Cafe: The Musical (2025). Featuring the cast of Vinyl Cafe: The Musical.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Edmonton News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...