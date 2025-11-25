Disclosure and deadmau5 to Headline Igloofest Edmonton 2026

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global electronic music powerhouses Alison Wonderland, Disclosure (DJ Set), and deadmau5 will headline the debut edition of Igloofest Edmonton, taking place March 12-14, 2026 in Fan Park @ ICE District.

Marking Igloofest's first-ever appearance in Edmonton, the inaugural three-night event brings a towering lineup to the heart of ICE District - uniting internationally renowned artists with homegrown Canadian talent for an electrifying winter rave experience under the open sky.

Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, November 27 at 10:00 AM MT, with general on-sale to follow on Friday, November 28 at 10:00 AM MT via the official Igloofest Edmonton website. Igloofest Edmonton is an 18+ event.

Opening Night with Alison Wonderland - Thursday, March 12

Known for her emotional intensity, cinematic bass sound, and global festival presence, Alison Wonderland will ignite Igloofest Edmonton's debut night with a high-impact performance that sets the tone for the entire weekend.

A Signature Night with Disclosure - Friday, March 13

The legendary UK duo behind fan-favorite hits like "Latch" and "She's Gone, Dance On" bring their signature fusion of garage, house, and club-driven energy to Edmonton. Fresh off their Igloofest Québec performance the week prior, Disclosure's DJ set is poised to be one of the festival's most anticipated highlights.

Closing Night with deadmau5 and TDJ - Saturday, March 14

Canada's own electronic titan returns to home soil for a thunderous finale. A global icon with an unmistakable sound and commanding stage presence, deadmau5 Will Close Igloofest Edmonton's first edition in unforgettable fashion.

Joining the final night is Québec's trance-and-rave sensation TDJ. Known for her euphoric, nostalgia-laced productions and fast-growing international following, she brings an exhilarating blend of underground edge and emotional uplift to the closing lineup.

A First for Edmonton

Winter 2026 marks a historic milestone for Igloofest, as the iconic event expands beyond the province of Québec to bring its frosty magic across Canada. Renowned for transforming the coldest months of the year into a full-scale celebration of music, dance and community, the festival will now take place in four major Canadian cities.

For over 15 years, Igloofest has embraced winter in all its intensity. What began as a Montréal tradition has become a defining Canadian ritual, bringing massive crowds together in freezing temperatures to dance beneath the stars, united by the heat of electronic music and shared joy.