Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks into Edmonton

Pop superstar Michael Jackson was -and still is- renowned as one of the most influential performing artists of all time. MJ the Musical is a dazzling testament to his artistry, inviting audiences to be thrilled all over again by his music, dancing, and star power.

Set during rehearsals for Jackson’s ambitious 1992 Dangerous tour, the production opens with a bang. MJ (Jordan Markus) glides onto the stage, leading his starstruck backup dancers in an electrifying rendition of the 1982 mega-hit, Beat It. However, it’s not just another rehearsal day: an MTV reporter and cameraman stand by, eager to snag an exclusive interview with the King of Pop. Reluctantly, MJ agrees.

What follows is a whirlwind of his childhood memories coming to life. Little Michael (played on opening night by Bryce A. Holmes) grows up crooning in the spotlight alongside four of his big brothers. But behind the Jackson 5’s wholesome public persona is the boys’ disciplinarian father, Joseph (Devin Bowles). He demands nothing less than perfection from his sons, especially little Michael. He demands nothing less than perfection from his sons, especially little Michael, who grows up fiercely determined to carve his own path in the music industry.

Sure enough, the multi-talented child star grows up to be one of the most celebrated- and controversial- artists in entertainment history. Young adult Michael (Brandon Lee Harris) finds his footing, achieving international stardom with albums including Off the Wall and Thriller. Eventually, we see MJ (Jordan Markus) at the staggering height of his popularity. The audience erupts in cheers when he performs smash hits including Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Human Nature, and -of course- Thriller. The special effects are jaw-dropping; Smooth Criminal is performed against a digital backdrop of neon signs glowing at night in an urban jungle. And, true to its name, Thriller is an eye-popping spectacle unto itself. Re-imagined in a creepy carnival setting, the number boasts a glittering, blood-red marquee of grimacing animal faces; the stage itself writhes with shadows and dancing zombies.

The production has no shortage of glitz and glamour but doesn't shy away from some of MJ’s biggest controversies. When questioned by the MTV reporter, Rachel, (Kristin Stokes), MJ reveals the reason for his changing appearance (a skin condition called vitiligo) and admits to a painkiller addiction. However, the rumours of child exploitation are barely mentioned. Instead, the musical’s book (written by Lynn Nottage) focuses on MJ’s artistry, discography, charity, and his fraught relationship with his father. The book is serviceable, stitching together the iconic musical numbers. But, judging by the thunderous applause, MJ the Musical is still a dazzling celebration of MJ’s artistry and legacy. Markus is exceptional as the King of Pop, delivering an exciting, intricately choreographed performance that will linger with audiences after the curtain falls.

MJ the Musical plays Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until November 16.

Image: Jordan Markus as MJ and the First National Tour Cast of MJ. Photo by Matthew Murphy

