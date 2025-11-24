BEAR GREASE: SHACK UP FOR THE WINTER Will Return To The Citadel For A Festive Holiday Run

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bear Grease: Shack Up For The Winter will return to the Citadel Theatre from December 18–21, bringing a new holiday twist to the all-Indigenous production fresh off its Off-Broadway debut.

The limited run will present a reimagined seasonal edition featuring new material, winter-themed surprises, and the high-energy LightningCloud style that has fueled the show's success across North America.

Directed by Crystle Lightning and produced by Henry Cloud Andrade, the holiday special will reunite the creative team behind the production’s 2024–25 Highwire Season appearance. The new edition will include updated choreography, additional tracks, and a comedic approach that blends classic Bear Grease humor with Christmas irreverence and Indigenous cultural flair. The company notes that the ensemble will deliver the same intensity that helped introduce the show to New York audiences earlier this year.

The cast for the holiday engagement will feature Raven Bright, Skylene Gladue, Mikey Harris, Tammy Rae Lamouche, Rodney McLeod, Bryce Morin, Brandon Roberts, Haley Robinson, Shannon Rodríguez Sweeney, Allyssa Trujillo, and Abigail Beaver. The creative team includes Lightning and Andrade, with audio engineering by Jinting Zhao, studio engineering by Nato Down, visual and audio engineering by Dustin Vince, choreography support from Mhairi Berg, and production assistance from Andraya Diogo.

Performances will take place in the Shoctor Theatre. Tickets are available at citadeltheatre.com or through the box office at 780-425-1820.