Citadel Gets A Shout Out From The Tony Awards As HADESTOWN Wins Best Musical

The 73rd annual Tony Awards took place last night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where the exceptional new Broadway musical Hadestown took home 8 TONY AWARDS, including BEST MUSICAL. The Citadel is elated to have been a part of Hadestown's journey to Broadway and the TONYs, and we are honoured to receive a mention from the stage of the 2019 TONY AWARDS! The Citadel Theatre would like to congratulate everyone who won an award, with special commendations to the following winners:

Hadestown

BEST MUSICAL



Anaïs Mitchell

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Music and/or Lyrics) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE



Rachel Chavkin

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL



André De Shields

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURE ROLE IN A MUSICAL



Michael Chorney & Todd Sickafoose

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS



Rachel Hauck

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



Nevin Steinburg & Jessica Paz

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



Bradley King

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



"We're so proud that The Citadel was part of the development of this incredible musical. Our congratulations to Rachel and Anaïs and all of the outstanding artists involved in Hadestown. The success of Hadestown has really helped shine a light on Edmonton as an important international theatre town, and on The Citadel as a great place to develop new work. We couldn't be more excited!" - Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director, Citadel Theatre



Hadestown was presented on The Citadel's Shoctor stage in November 2017 and went on to play in London's West End before opening on Broadway this spring. With 14 nominations and 8 wins, Hadestown is a bona fide hit on Broadway and the Citadel is so incredibly proud to have had Edmontonians see it first!





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You