Hope Summer Rep Begins Rehearsals For 48th Season

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre (HSRT), Western Michigan's premier summer theatre, has begun rehearsals for their highly anticipated 2019 season! The company was established at Hope College in 1972 and is entering their 48th Season.

"There is a real sense of momentum at HSRT this season." said Lenny Banovez, HSRT's Artistic Director. "Last season was such a massive success, and we can see not just the community's excitement, but a major push in interest from across the state. It's a fun time to be a part of the Western Michigan theatre scene."

The company will begin its 48th season with the musical comedy, MURDER FOR TWO, directed by Chicago based Director Maggie Spanuello (Milwaukee Rep, Chicago Shakes). The production will feature Paul Helm as The Detective and Ben Van Diepen as The Suspects. MURDER FOR TWO will feature Scenic Design by: Stephen Hudson-Mairet, Lighting Design by: Alan Piotrowicz, Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and Props Design by: Katie Link.

HSRT will then present the Tony Award-Winning musical theatre classic WEST SIDE STORY by Stephen Sondheim & Leonard Bernstein, with critically acclaimed director Mary MacDonald Kerr (Titan Theatre Company NYC, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre). The American classic will star HSRT audience favorites Ben Lohrberg and Sara Ornelas as Tony & Maria. WEST SIDE STORY will include Musical Direction by: Alex Thompson, Scenic Design by: Sarah Pearline, Lighting Design by: Alan Piotrowicz, Sound Design by: Tyler Knowles, Costume Design by: Leslie Vaglica, and Props Design by: Katie Link.

This season will include two children's productions . ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S: WE'RE IN A PLAY directed by: Alexis Black, and a world premiere musical adaptation of CINDERELLA, with Book and Lyrics by Lenny Banovez and Music by Jessica Mcllquham. CINDERELLA will be directed by Ben Lohrberg with Musical Direction by Alex Thompson.

HSRT will also bring audiences back to The John and Dede Howard Recital Hall in the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, which was home to HSRT's smash hit AN ILLIAD last season. This year HSRT will be presenting TRUTH: THE TESTIMONIAL OF SOJOURNER TRUTH by Eric Coble. This haunting and moving play will feature Chicago based actress Jasmine Bracey as Sojourner Truth and will be directed by HSRT alum Marcus Denard Johnson. The production will include Scenic, Lighting, and Sound Design by: Mario Raymond and Costume Design by: Anthony Toney.

HSRT then brings the highly anticipated THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON to the stage. Music, magic, and innovation combine for an experience like no other. Featuring seven actor/musicians telling the story of a man's quest to find his lost wife. This production promises to bring audiences of all ages on a special journey.The show will be directed by Lenny Banovez, and will feature Scenic Design by: Sarah Pearline, Lighting Design by: Eric Van Tassell, Props Design by: Katie Link, Costume Design by: Leslie Vaglica, and Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan-Frankel.

HSRT closes its season with SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE. The adaptation (based on the Oscar-winning movie) transports us to a time of love and poetry. Featuring an A+ cast of 22 from some of the country's best regional theaters, Shakespeare's England will live and breathe on the Dewitt Stage. The show will be directed by Cameron Knight (Delaware-Rep, Notre Dame Shakespeare), and will feature Scenic Design by: Sarah Pearline, Lighting Design by: Peter Sargent, Props Design by: Katie Link., Costume Design by: T. Stacy Hicks, and Sound Design by: Jessica Mcllquham

Tickets for Hope Summer Repertory Theatre's Season may be purchased through the Hope College ticket office located downtown in the Anderson-Werkman Financial Center (100 E. Eighth St.). The ticket office is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at (616) 395-7890. Tickets may also be purchased online at hope.edu/tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You