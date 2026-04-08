Mateo Davis and Alexander Pobutsky Join KING JAMES Cast at Detroit Public Theatre

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Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) announced the cast for their 4th and final production of their 11th season, KING JAMES by Rajiv Joseph, Directed by Courtney Burkett. In this Pulitzer Prize winning slam-dunk comedy, superfans Matt and Shawn forge an unexpected friendship through a shared love of their hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Spanning 12 years from LeBron James' 2004 rookie season to the 2016 NBA championship, tensions mount both on and off the court for the duo in this hilarious, adrenaline infused exploration of love, grace, and the power of a good game to bring people together.

Performances begin with three previews: Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30pm; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30pm; and Friday, May 8 at 7:30pm. The Thursday, May 7 preview is a Pick Your Price performance. A second Pick Your Price performance is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at 2pm. The production officially opens on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, June 7 at 2:00pm.

The cast of KING JAMES includes returning DPT artist, Alexander Pobutsky (Soft Target) and newcomer to DPT Mateo Davis.

The production features set design by Ameilia Branskey and props design by Pegi Marshall, costume design by Matt Eggers, audio design by Taylor Williams, lighting design by David DeCaroles, and projection design by Alison Dobbins. Denitra Townsend serves as wig consultant. Angie Ayriss is the Production Stage Manager, with Jwymon Williams as Assistant Stage Manager. X'ydee Alexander is the Assistant Director.

This hilarious and moving comedy, closes out DPT's 11th season. Season 12 productions and subscriptions will be announced just after opening during the second week of May.