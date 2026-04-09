Video: Watch Mark Ballas Sing 'All I Care About Is Love' in CHICAGO on Broadway

Watch Mark Ballas make his debut as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago on Broadway with a performance of "All I Care About Is Love," featuring the musical's ensemble. In a new video shared to his Instagram, Ballas makes his entrance as 'Billy Flynn' to thunderous applause before starting to sing the Kander and Ebb classic.

The video was filmed during his performance on April 6, where he reunited with his Dancing With the Stars partner Whitney Leavitt. The pair will be appearing in the production through May 3. Go backstage during their first night here.

Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

The long-running musical, featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, continues its record-setting run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Leavitt is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Ballas gained recognition as a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars, where he is a three-time champion.