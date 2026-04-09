Freya Skye Enters Top 10 on US Pop Radio with Hit Single 'Silent Treatment'

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Zombies 4 star Freya Skye has a hit on her hands with her single, “silent treatment”, entering the Top 10 on the Mediabase’s Top 40 US Pop Radio. Additionally, the song has also made its debut entry on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at #98, marking Skye's first time on the chart.

The breakout performer is one of the youngest artists to achieve a top 10 hit at Top 40 Radio since Olivia Rodrigo, where she currently shares the Top 10 with superstars Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, fellow Brits (Olivia Dean and Raye), Sabrina Carpenter, Kehlani, Sombr and Tate McRae. Skye has over 2.1 billion streams of her music, over 300 million global streams of her debut EP “stardust, ” and outside the U.S., over 4000 spins at radio.

As part of her recent sold-out headline tour, “Stars Align Tour,” Skye performed at home in England at London’s 02 Forum Kentish Town and filmed the shows to share with fans. The resulting videos are being released as a regular series titled “Freya Skye Stars Align Tour: Live from London." The first video is available below.

Freya Skye wrote the song “silent treatment” along with Max Margolis and Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons. This Summer 2026, Freya will continue on the 2nd leg of her headlining “Stars Align Tour,” expanding into new territories in Australia and Europe, in addition to new markets in the U.S., which have already sold out. Full tour info is available here.

Onscreen, Freya Skye landed the role of Nova Bright in 2025’s Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires and will be returning for its fifth installment. As a solo recording artist, Skye's singles include “Walk Over,” “Someone To Love,” “Can’t Fake It,” and “Gold’s Gone,” which garnered 9 million Spotify streams and counting.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn