Exclusive: Highlights from the 2026 Broadway Ensemble Awards

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

Earlier this week, winners were announced for the first-ever Broadway Ensemble Awards. Among the big winners were Chess, which took home four awards, and Ragtime, which took home two. Anne Fraser Thomas of The Queen of Versailles took home the award for Most Outstanding Female in an Ensemble, and the 1975 Original Ensemble of A Chorus Line was honored with the 2026 Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award.

The ceremony was hosted by Thayne Jasperson of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

The awards were created to recognize the talent and discipline of Broadway chorus performers and shine a spotlight on the artists who power Broadway musicals from within the ensemble. Nominees are selected by an anonymous committee of Broadway veterans and honored as the Most Outstanding Performers in a Broadway Ensemble.

View a full ist of winners and watch highlights from inside the big night in this video!