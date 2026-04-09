Video: Watch 'I Wanna Go Back' From SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED at Signature Theatre

Watch an exclusive look at Preston Truman Boyd singing "I Wanna Go Back" from Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre. The production, based on the 2012 film written by Derek Connolly, is currently running through April 12 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

The musical will be directed by Oliver Butler, with choreography by Lisa Fagan. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements will be by Bill Sherman, with music direction by Jeff Tanski.

Inspired by the film of the same name, Safety Not Guaranteed follows journalist Darius, who responds to a mysterious classified ad seeking a partner for time travel. What begins as an investigation becomes an unexpected journey that challenges ideas of regret, risk, and the desire to change the past.

Joining Boyd as Jeff is Tyler Dobies as Arnau, Gunnar Manchester as Kenneth, Joshua Morgan as Tristan/Others, Mia Pak as Darius, and Erin Weaver as Liz/Others. Understudies include Steven Nicolás Franco, Sydne Lyons, and Scout Santoro.