Farmers Alley Theatre Will Host Fundraising Concert Online For Charity

Farmers Alley Theatre is bringing a little light to the world on Sunday, May 3rd at 8pm with a special online concert event, THE SUN IS GONNA SHINE: A fundraiser to support Bronson Health Foundation's Rapid Response Fund and Farmers Alley's COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Executive Director Adam Weiner will be hosting this joyous gathering online across Farmers Alley Theatre's Website, YouTube Channel and Facebook Page. "Even though our theatre doors are shut to the public at this time, all of us at Farmers Alley Theatre still cherish connecting with our audiences and bringing the magic of theatre and music to our community," said Weiner. "The ability to bring some of our favorite performers together, while assisting the Bronson Health Foundation and our own Emergency Fund during this unprecedented crisis, is something we're hoping can bring a little positivity into everyone's home."

Broadway stars and Farmers Alley favorites will be lending their talents to this unique event. Broadway's Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) will be lending her beautiful voice to the evening, alongside two tremendous performers on the keyboard, David Maiocco (Liberace!) and hometown hero, Nat Zegree. Artistic Director and Wilde Award Winner Jeremy Koch along with his family, Denene, Jason and Carly Koch, will perform some heartwarming and uplifting songs. Other performers include DJ Bucciarelli (Carole's Kings), Michael Ray Helms (Escanaba in Da Moonlight), Scott Moreau (Million Dollar Quartet) and Whitney Weiner (...Trailer Park Musical). Farmers Alley Theatre board members and creative staff will also appear to show their support and share some behind-the-scenes stories.

During this event, half of all funds received will be donated to the Bronson Health Foundation's Rapid Response Fund to support Bronson's immediate response to the fast-moving global spread of COVID-19. As the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan, Bronson is delivering on its responsibility to respond to this pandemic and, at the same time, care for all of its patients, families, and employees. This fund helps Bronson secure resources to address needs like childcare for essential staff, ventilators and emergency beds for critical response, equipment needs for Lab testing and so much more. Learn more at bronsonfoundation.com/rapidresponsefund.

As with many organizations throughout the world, the effects of COVID-19 have had a significant financial impact on the arts in Kalamazoo for the near and long-term. As a response to COVID-19, Farmers Alley Theatre has created a COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND to provide temporary support so it may retain artists and employees while pursuing other sources of funding.

Farmers Alley Theatre wants to thank our philanthropic and corporate partners along with the Kalamazoo community for its support during these unprecedented times. We are HERE and we will continue to use our presence on social media to bring you joy and entertainment and look forward to Sunday evening's concert, THE SUN IS GONNA SHINE!

The concert will be available this Sunday, May 3rd at 8pm at the following:

Website: www.farmersalleytheatre.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/farmersalleytheatre

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC11Ven0Ko54NQbqMeirUpf





