Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Season

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2020-21 season!

Check out the full lineup below!

Christmas With The Symphony

December 19

Tradition returns to the stage once again with singing, storytelling, and plenty of holiday cheer! Share in Sioux City's favorite concert of the season with family and friends. The SCSO welcomes the talents of the Hegg Brothers' Holiday Jam, a multi-piece band playing sparkling holiday classics as well as contemporary new arrangements by Jeremy and Jon Hegg. Filling out the group are the region's finest and most exciting musicians who will join the talents of the musicians of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. Don't miss this true Sioux City holiday favorite!

Symphonic Strings

March 20

Be swept away by the rich beautiful sounds of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra strings. In an evening dedicated to strings, explore this inspired selection of music by Greig, Hanson, Vaughn Williams, and Grainger. The program will also include a touching musical memorial featuring the Orpheum's own Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Simple Gifts

April 24

A true infusion of masterworks, members of the Sioux City Symphony bring to life this imaginative collection of music. A classic ode to the American frontier Appalachian Spring is set beneath vistas and wide-open spaces and depicts a pioneering spirit through its iconic variations on the folk song "simple gifts.". Also on the concert are the bracing harmonies and infectious rhythms of Igor Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale and the touching music by one of the most versatile American composers, William Grant Still known as the "Dean of African-American Composers".

Glorious Brass

June 12

Experience the jubilant and exhilarating sounds rarely experienced when the stage is commanded by the glorious majestic sounds of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass and Percussion sections. Ranging from fanfares to brass choir symphonies, the evening will span a wide variety of musical styles from Baroque to Big Band. The program will feature the music of Bach, Gabrieli, Uber, Haufrecht, Kenten and much more!

Beethoven 250

In a three-part concert series, BEETHOVEN 250 will explore the fascinating and groundbreaking chamber music of the world's most recognized composer. Explore some of Ludwig van Beethoven's most provocative and history-changing compositions along with rare gems that have been lost through the years. Musicians of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform and Maestro Ryan Haskins will curate the series.

Dvorak String Quintet

Complementing the compelling influence of his Czech musical heritage, Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) aspired to write the music of broader, more universal appeal. The quintet's unconventional scoring of a double bass lends it a particular sonority. In addition to grounding the ensemble with a deeper harmonic foundation, the double bass furthermore frees the cello to join the violin and viola in the treble register. Still, he often imbued his music with certain traits, particularly rhythmic ones, of his native Moravian and Bohemian music.

Nielsen Wind Quintet

Carl Nielsen, Denmark's greatest and most frequently performed composer, had always been fascinated by woodwind instruments. The colorful Wind Quintet of Carl Nielsen is arguably his most characteristic work. The quintet is a relatively late work that reveals the personalities of all the instruments and of the players, sometimes alone, more often in conversation or argument. The work is cheerful and entertaining, often fantastically playfulness.

Trailblazers Forging New Paths

No-one really knows who the first female composer was but women have been creating and singing melodies since the very beginnings of history. In honor of Women's History Month, TRAILBLAZERS: Women Forging New Path s will feature more than four centuries of music by female composers, displaying significant contributions and in many cases, the prolific role women have played within the predominantly male-dominated world of classical music. Through this program, we hope to continue to help keep these women's names and their music alive. Trailblazers: Women Forging New Paths.

