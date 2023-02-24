Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Revival Theatre Company Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Step back in time with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Revival Theatre Company Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Revival Theatre Company presents Million Dollar Quartet opening March 1-5 at CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Johnny Cash is played by Jackson Baker, Elvis Presley is played by Jacob Barton, Carl Perkins is played by Nathan Burke and Jerry Lee Lewis is played by Garrett Forrestal. The role of Dyanne is played by Amy Friedl Stoner and Sam Phillips is played by Tad Paulson.

When an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Revival Theatre Company was formed in 2014 by co-founders Cameron Sullenberger and Brian Glick. The vision was to form a professional theatre company in Cedar Rapids that was devoted to producing excellence in musical theatre, while creating a passionate and creative environment.



