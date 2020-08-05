Orpheum Theatre Reschedules THREE DOG NIGHT Concert For 2021

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action needed.

Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT, scheduled at the Orpheum Theatre for October 3, 2020 has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action needed. For any further ticket inquiries or to request a refund, call 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) no later than September 4, 2020. After that point, tickets will automatically be honored for the new show date. To request a refund for tickets please call the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) prior to the September 4, 2020 deadline.

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://orpheumlive.com/event/7467/.

THREE DOG NIGHT is one of America' most beloved "rock bands". The band charted 21 Billboard Top 40 hits (with 3 hitting # 1), 11 Top 10's, 18 straight Top 20's,7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs between 1969 and 1975. No other group achieved more top 40 hits, moved more records for sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT!

THREE DOG NIGHT hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures - songs like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to the World", "Black and White", "Shambala" and "One" serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT's continuing popularity.

Now, marking nearly 50 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.

