Performances run June 2-18.
Native Gardens is now playing at Des Moines Playhouse.
Pablo and Tania, an expecting couple, purchase a house next door to longtime community residents, Virginia and Frank. A disagreement over a long-standing fenceline soon spirals into an all-out battle. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.
If you are using 2022-23 Flex Four season tickets, credit, a gift certificate, or a Guest Pass for your seats, please click here or call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 to make your reservation. Ticket office hours are Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.
