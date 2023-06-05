NATIVE GARDENS is Now Playing at Des Moines Playhouse

Performances run June 2-18.

By:
Native Gardens is now playing at Des Moines Playhouse.

Pablo and Tania, an expecting couple, purchase a house next door to longtime community residents, Virginia and Frank. A disagreement over a long-standing fenceline soon spirals into an all-out battle. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

Performances run June 2-18.

If you are using 2022-23 Flex Four season tickets, credit, a gift certificate, or a Guest Pass for your seats, please click here or call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 to make your reservation. Ticket office hours are Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.




The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 PM.

What did our Some artists are remembered for being one-hit wonders, while others are known for producing hit after hit. In either case, we are left with the legacy of their music. When you think of Tina Turner, you think of all the hit songs she is known for. The legacy her music still has can be seen on stage at Des Moines Performing Arts as they opened 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' as part of their current Broadway Series.  critic think of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts?

Every once and a while, when a new season is announced, I find a show in the lineup that I can help but anticipate seeing. For me, that happened when Iowa Stage announced they would be doing 'A Bright New Boise' as part of their 2023 season. It wasn't a show I was familiar with, but it was a plot I was going to be able to relate to. That was due to the show taking place at a Hobby Lobby. I have not worked for Hobby Lobby, but I did work retail for a few years, so going in, I was excited to see another look at the retail working experience. What I got was so much more.

Native Gardens comes to Des Moines Playhouse in June. Performances run June 2-18.

Recommended For You