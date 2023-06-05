Native Gardens is now playing at Des Moines Playhouse.

Pablo and Tania, an expecting couple, purchase a house next door to longtime community residents, Virginia and Frank. A disagreement over a long-standing fenceline soon spirals into an all-out battle. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

Performances run June 2-18.

If you are using 2022-23 Flex Four season tickets, credit, a gift certificate, or a Guest Pass for your seats, please click here or call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 to make your reservation. Ticket office hours are Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.