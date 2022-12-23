Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month

Performances run January 6-22, 2023.

Dec. 23, 2022  
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month

Go, Dog. Go! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse next year. Performances run January 6-22, 2023.

Big dogs and little dogs. Dogs on bikes and dogs wearing hats. Where are they going fast in those cars? PD Eastman's classic children's book comes to life on stage like a pop-up book that never stops.

If you are using 2022-23 Flex Four season tickets, credit, a gift certificate, or a Guest Pass for your seats, please click here or call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 to make your reservation. Ticket office hours are Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.

Please note: The Playhouse remains committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for volunteers and guests and as such we are monitoring the current recommendations, guidelines, and restrictions to which we are subject, based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of your event.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Le Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; at Story Theater Comp Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; at Story Theater Company Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Des Moines Playhouse Photo
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Des Moines Playhouse
One of everyone's favorite stories is coming to the stage at the Des Moines Playhouse to remind us that 'Impossible things are happening every day.' Everyone has memories of 'Cinderella,' whether it be the classic Disney movie or one of the many tv airings of 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.' On December 2, Des Moines Playhouse opened their Family Holiday Classic production of 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.' This production has everything audiences could hope for and a little more.
Review: SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre Photo
Review: SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre
What did our critic think ofIn 2006, I was introduced to a charming musical when I had the opportunity to be in a production at the college I attended. When Ankeny Community theatre announced their 2022/2023 season, I was ecstatic to see it would be included as part of their season. That delightful musical is 'She Loves Me.' Over the last few years, this musical has gained popularity with a revival on Broadway, including a live-streamed performance later shown on PBS as part of the Great Performances series. I can't think of a more fitting show with the holidays coming up. SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You


Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!
December 22, 2022

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next YearGO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Year
December 5, 2022

Big dogs and little dogs. Dogs on bikes and dogs wearing hats. Where are they going fast in those cars? PD Eastman's classic children's book comes to life on stage like a pop-up book that never stops.
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next MonthHANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
November 28, 2022

Nibble, nibble like a mouse, who’s that nibbling on my house? Hansel and Gretel are lost in the woods, looking for a Christmas tree to decorate their tiny house, when they come upon a delicious confectionary candy cottage. They just want to taste a little bit and go home, but Ginger the silly witch has other ideas.
City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday SeasonCity Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
October 25, 2022

City Circle has announced the cast of its 2022 holiday show, Elf The Musical. 
share