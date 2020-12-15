Des Moines Playhouse Announces Auditions for LEAVING IOWA

Auditions for Leaving Iowa will be held virtually with an audition video submission deadline of 6:00 PM, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Details about the video auditions are online at dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition.

Callbacks will be in person at the theatre by appointment only, Jan. 5, 2021. Questions about auditions should be directed to Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman, 515-974-5354.

Leaving Iowa contains feature roles for 3 men and 3 women, ages 16 and up. Performances are Feb. 19-Mar. 21, 2021, with shows Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 19-21, Mar. 4-7, and Mar. 18-21. (Leaving Iowa will alternate weeks with a second show in the John Viars Theatre.) Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, The Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. Leaving Iowa is directed by David R. Kilpatrick.

An outlandish take on the classic family road trip, Leaving Iowa, is the story of writer Don who returns home to find a final resting place for his father's ashes. When he discovers his grandmother's house is now a grocery store, Don travels across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father and son road-trip transitions smoothly between Don's present predicament and his memories of the torturous but hilarious annual family vacations with Mom, Dad, and Sis. With his father's helps Don realizes that the journey really is as important as the destination.

The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.