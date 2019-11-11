DM Playhouse Friday Funday Presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Join the Des Moines Community Playhouse on Nov. 22, 2019, for The Emperor's New Clothes. This story is the latest in the 2019-20 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at the Playhouse, Friday, Nov. 22, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. IRIS will provide free audio description for the 10:45 AM performance upon request in advance. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



In November's featured story, The Emperor's New Clothes, the vain and foolish emperor loves to show off the newest trends to his people. When two scoundrels weave a suit of cloth so light and fine it looks invisible, only a young boy has the courage to say what everyone is thinking: The Emperor is in his underwear!



Friday Funday performances are held monthly, October 2019-May 2020. This season features a wide variety of fairy tales and fables including The Emperor's New Clothes, Nov. 22, 2019; The Little Engine That Could, Dec. 13, 2019; The Brave Little Tailor, Jan.10, 2020; The Mitten, Feb. 7, 2020; Rapunzel, Mar. 6, 2020; The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Apr. 3, 2020; and The Brementown Musicians, May 8, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.





