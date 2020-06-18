DM Playhouse Adds Youth Show To Live Theatre Drive-In Series

The Des Moines Playhouse is keeping theatre LIVE in Des Moines with a unique new initiative: Live Theatre Drive-in. With the success of its evening shows, the theatre is announcing a Saturday morning series for young audiences: Miss Electricity, July 11-Aug. 15, excluding July 18, at 10:00 AM. As with the evening shows, audiences will listen to the audio on their cars FM radio or, if sitting in lawn chairs, through a portable radio. Tickets are free, but reservations are required as space is limited.



In Miss Electricity, 10-year-old Violet is determined to show the world, not to mention the cool kids at school, just how special she is. With the help of her assistant Freddy, she sets out to break a world record but becomes accidentally extraordinary when she's struck by lightning, twice, and gains control over all things electric. Under the name Miss Electricity, Violet zaps her way through circuits, bullies, and tests, but could lose everything when the power goes to her head. The cast includes Peter Dean, Gbomi Kayode, Hudson Pulver, and Jada Smith. The show is 50-minutes and performed without intermission.



Keeping the audience safe

The Playhouse parking lot will accommodate 24 cars with six-plus feet between cars. Audiences can sit in their cars or, remaining physically distanced, sit in lawn chairs in their parking space.

The event is free. Donations are accepted and will be collected via texting program or DipJar software. A basket will be available for cash/check donations.

Guests are encouraged to use their facilities before coming. Restrooms will be available with staff doing a thorough cleaning after each use.



The Playhouse's Live Theatre Drive-In is sponsored by Nationwide. Guest donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $19,500.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and Live Theatre Drive-in, contact The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.



Live Theatre Drive-in Youth Edition Performances: July 11, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 2020

All performances 10:00 AM.

Reservations required at dmplayhouse.com or 515-277-6261 (No in-person reservations; the building is closed to guests.). Tickets are free. Donations are accepted using DipJar and texting. A basket for cash/check also available.

