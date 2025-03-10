Air Supply Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Air Supply, the legendary rock duo will play a concert at the Des Moines Civic Center on Sunday, July 20, 2025 as part of the Air Supply 50th Anniversary Celebration tour, presented in Des Moines by 93.3 KIOA.

If it's true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as Air Supply – have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin' romantic energy of those instantly identifiable 80s hits that made them global superstars.

As they close in on 50 years (exact date, May 12, 1975) since they met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar, the duo is ever-present on the road in North America and overseas to the tune of 130 dates a year – and celebrated a milestone 5,500th live show in last fall. This run includes being the first Western group to tour China and several other countries who prior to their breakthrough would not allow pop music across their borders, as well as performing for a record 175,000 people in Cuba in 2005.

Air Supply's overall sales and airplay stats are equally astounding, equaling their heroes The Beatles' run of five consecutive Top Five Singles (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am”); selling a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums (Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever) and the 1983 Greatest Hits collection; achieving multi-million radio plays for five of their hits (including “Sweet Dreams” and the Jim Steinman-penned “Making Love Out of Nothing At All”); and having Graham honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing three million performances of “All Out Of Love.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at DMPA.org, by calling 515-246-2300 or by visiting the Civic Center Ticket Office at 221 Walnut Street in Des Moines.

Comments