Visionbox Studio to Host David Hyde Pierce For A Public Conversation On 'Why Theatre Matters Today'

Actor David Hyde Pierce is coming to Denver to engage in an important public conversation on "Why Theatre Matters Today" on October 26th. The event will be held at the Elaine Wolf Theater, located in the JCC Mizel Arts & Culture Center from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

David Hyde Pierce, a powerful force in American theatre, television, and film, will engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the significance of theatre in today's world. This conversation highlights Visionbox Studio's ongoing commitment to exploring the relevance and impact of the arts in contemporary society and current social issues.

David Hyde Pierce and Visionbox Studio's Founding Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincón, share a deep connection that dates back to their undergraduate years at Yale University, where they both studied under the esteemed director, Nikos Psacharopoulos. His influence shaped their careers profoundly-David's path led him to a very successful acting career onstage and onscreen. After assisting Nikos for many seasons at Williamstown, Ms. Rincón received her MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama and came to Denver in 1991 to be the Head of Acting at The National Theatre Conservatory (NTC) at the DCPA where she remained for almost two decades. She co-founded Visionbox Studio in 2010 with NYC/Hollywood actor Bill Pullman to provide student and professional actors in Denver with graduate-level training while developing new intermedia performance work that focuses on the social and human issues of our time.

David Hyde Pierce is an artist that exemplifies the mission of Visionbox Studio and the best of American theatre, television, and film today. Visionbox Studio looks forward to sharing his experience, talent, and insights with our Denver community on October 26th as we begin Season 14.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase here and for more information on Visionbox Studio's mission and programming, visit Visionbox.org.

