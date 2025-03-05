Video: Watch a Promo For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the DCPA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feast on the Denver Center’s production of a beloved sci-fi musical that has rocked the globe for generations! For newcomers to musical comedies, Little Shop of Horrors provides a delicious introduction to the joyful, larger-than-life world of Broadway. Get your tickets here! The production runs from April 11 through May 25 at the Wolf Theatre.

The meek, yet nurturing, Seymour Krelborn is perennially down on his luck. Working at a flower shop on Skid Row, he is constantly berated by his boss, Mr. Mushnik. He’s infatuated with his co-worker Audrey, but she is caught in a toxic relationship with a sadistic dentist. One day, Seymour chances upon a strange and mysterious new plant cutting, which he nurses back to health.

When he discovers the flytrap’s appetite for human blood, it thrives and begins to sing for its supper. But when Audrey II’s bloodlust becomes insatiable, Seymour must take a stand to prevent the carnivorous plant from world domination. Unforgettable musical numbers, including the title track, “Skid Row,” and “Suddenly, Seymour,” will provide massive dose of nostalgia for theatre-lovers.

