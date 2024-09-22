Video: HAMLET at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denver Center Theatre Company's production of HAMLET is currently in performances at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Get a first look at the production in the video here!

When Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, returns home after his father’s death, he finds his mother remarried to his uncle and his father’s spine-chilling apparition roaming the palace grounds. Commanded by his father’s ghost to avenge his brutal murder, Hamlet’s burden to reclaim the reins of the kingdom becomes a perilous journey through the psyche.

Hamlet features Ty Fanning as Hamlet, Moses Villarama as Francisco/Reynaldo/Osric, Brik Berkes as Hamlet’s Ghost/Cornelius/Player King/Gravedigger 2, Anatasha Blakely as Rosencrantz, Seth Andrew Bridges as Horatio, Todd Cerveris as Polonius/Gravedigger 1, Erick González as Guildenstern, David Lee Huýnh as Laertes, Corey Jones as Marcellus/Fortinbras, Xavier Edward King as Barnardo/Lucianus/Captain, Maeve Moynihan as Ophelia, Mark Rubald as Voltemand/Priest, Shannan Steele as Player Queen/Courtier/Messenger/Attendant, Brian Vaughn as Claudius, Rebecca Watson as Gertrude, Shannon Altner as Understudy and Jacob Dresch as Understudy.

Hamlet is directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman, scenic design by Chika Shimizu, costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle, lighting design by Paul Whitaker, original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones, psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD, dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske, fight direction by Rick Sordelet, voice and dialect coaching by Robert Ramirez, casting by Grady Soapes, CSA and Chad-Eric Murnane, CSA, stage management by Kristen Mun and Sage Hughes, and assistant directing by Candace Joice.

