VIDEO: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Denver Center

Dec. 16, 2021  

DCPA Theatre Company has given a first look at its 2021 production of A Christmas Carol in the newly renovated Wolf Theatre. Check out the video below!

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the DCPA Theatre Company's production illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

Performances run through December 26, 2021. Learn more at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/a-christmas-carol/.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


