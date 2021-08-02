Updated Covid Policies Announced For Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre, Aggie Theatre

As the transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant across Boulder County and Larimer County increases, Z2 Entertainment is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of its staff, patrons, and artists. Effective August 7th, all attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of entry to the Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre, and Aggie Theatre. This new policy will be in effect until further notice.

Z2 Entertainment requests that patrons wear a mask inside its venues, especially when social distancing is not possible. All venue staff are vaccinated and will be wearing masks while working.

When entering the Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre, and Aggie Theatre, patrons must have their vaccination card and matching state sanctioned ID ready for review at the entrance.