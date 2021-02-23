Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Triple Threat Comes to Comedy Works South in March

This Triple Threat show includes three national touring headliners each doing a full set.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Triple Threat will take place at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

This Triple Threat show includes three national touring headliners each doing a full set all in one night, one show. Catch Stephanie McHugh, Louis Johnson, and Bryan Kellen as they prepare their sets for their own Dry Bar Comedy special.

Stephanie McHugh - You may remember her as the morning show host on KOOL 105, Nickelodeon's Funniest Mom in America, or Speed Dating. Stephanie delivers hilarious, quirky surprises around every corner.

Louis Johnson - Can be seen on Showtime, Comedy Central, A&E, B.E.T. and his own Showtime Comic of the Month special. He's also a founding member of the critically acclaimed The S.E.L.L.O.U.T. Comedy Tour.

Bryan Kellen - Rubber-bodied and dynamically engaging, he has become an energetic, comedic powerhouse. He's made appearances on TV shows such as The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Last Comic Standing, Comics Unleashed, and Lopez Tonight.

Learn more at http://www.comedyworks.com.


