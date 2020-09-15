Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tom Papa to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Tom Papa will perform on October 2nd and 3rd.

Sep. 15, 2020  
Tom Papa to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success in film, TV and radio as well as on the live stage. Tom has three critically acclaimed specials. Tom was seen in Steven Soderbergh's The Informant, Chris Rock's film Top Five, and the Emmy Award winning HBO film Behind the Candelabra. Tom is host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show, Come to Papa, a weekly, hour-long show.

Tom Papa will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, October 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:15 PM / $33.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming)

Saturday, October 3 / 7:00 PM & 9:00 PM / $33.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming)

Get Tom's book "You're Doing Great! ...and Other Reasons to Stay Alive" for 30% off the retail price through Comedy Works' website at checkout.

*VIP "Mask & Ask" Package
- Priority reserved seating (Behind restaurant preferred seating, unless you dine at Lucy Restaurant).
- "Mask & Ask" event with Tom Papa


