Third Show Added for Josh Blue At Comedy Works South

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Blue will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Following his 3rd place finish on NBC's America's Got Talent, Josh Blue is hitting the road with his As NOT Seen on TV Tour. There's nothing quite like the experience of seeing a Josh Blue show LIVE. In the words of the great Howie Mandel, "This is the year of Josh Blue!", so get your tickets and "Buckle UP!".

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special, Broccoli, at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Critics have said Josh is not a cerebral palsy comic; he's a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. However, his closest friends describe him as "a d-bag".

Friday, July 1 / 7:00 PM / $28.00

Saturday, July 2 / 6:00 PM & 8:15 PM / $28.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.