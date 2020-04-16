Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Theater Director Kella Manfredi is Paying Drive By Visits to Her Students While Social Distancing
KUSA has reported the story of theater director at Creek High School, Kella Manfredi, who is helping to bring a positive light to the world of social distancing. She is decorating her car with posters and partaking in drive by visits to her students!
Watch the video below!
"This is a really tough time and isolation is hard even for myself. I was really struggling in the home and I thought I have to get out and I have to see these kids and I need to know and see for myself that everyone is doing okay," Manfredi said.