The Upstart Crow to Present BURY THE DEAD Beginning in November
Performances will be November 25-27 and December 1-4.
The Upstart Crow will present Bury the Dead by Irwin Shaw, an anti-war play written in 1936, when World War II was looking inevitable, November 25-27 and December 1-4 at Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center. It is set in "the second year of the war that is to begin tomorrow night."
Six soldiers who have been killed in battle stand up in the grave that has been dug for them, refusing to be buried. This presents a crisis for the Generals, who attempt to prevent word of their actions from spreading while trying various means to persuade the corpses to lie down and be buried.
The play is satirical in places and quite moving in others, as the dead give their reasons for wanting to stay on the earth, celebrating the small joys and beauties of life in spite of the suffering and injustice the world holds.
"Seein' a kid, all busy and serious, playin' with a dog on the shady side of a house . . ."
"There are too many books I haven't read, too many places I haven't seen, too many memories I haven't kept long enough . . ."
Bury the Dead plays November 25-27 and December 1-4 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, Colorado. Curtain times are 7:30 pm Thursdays through Saturdays, 2:00 matinee on Sundays.
Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206612®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthedairy.org%2Fevent%2Fthe-upstart-crow-presents-bury-the-dead-by-irwin-shaw%2F2022-11-25%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Thursday, December 1 is Name-Your-Price Night. Patrons can pay whatever they wish. There are no tickets or reservations for Name-Your-Price Night. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
