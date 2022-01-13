The Upstart Crow Theatre Company to Present World Premiere Of LOVE'S LABOR'S WON

At the end of Shakespeare's play Love's Labour's Lost, four pairs of lovers are separated by the news of the King of France's death. The Princess of France and her ladies return home; the King of Navarre and his friends vow to be faithful for a year.

If Shakespeare ever wrote the sequel, it hasn't survived the ravages of time. But TUC is happy to announce the next best thing: the world premiere of Katherine Dubois's play Love's Labor's Won, which takes up the action after that year has passed. There's no attempt to copy Shakespeare's style (except for the bad puns), but most of the characters are back.

The Princess and her ladies are returning to Navarre. Is everyone still in love? It couldn't be that easy, could it?

In the meantime, the curate and schoolmaster have discovered an old manuscript. They're convinced it's Sophocles' lost tragedy Amphitryon.

Armado and his page Moth are still at the court of Navarre. Armado's sweetheart has run away; he pines.

Complications include an escaped bear, a tumble into the moat, a mis-delivered letter, wearing of masks, breaking of engagements, plenty of misunderstandings, and the least funny riddle in the universe. Oh, and also the premiere of (possibly) Sophocles' lost tragedy Amphitryon.

Love's Labor's Won performs at The Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St, Boulder, Colorado in the Grace Gamm Theater. Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/theupstartcrow or by calling 303.444.7328.

Tickets for Love's Labor's Won are $25. Seniors and Students (with ID) $21. Thursdays are Name-Your-Price Night: Since 1990 The Upstart Crow has offered the opportunity to attend classical theatre in Boulder for little-to-no cost. No reservations accepted; first come, first served. Donations gladly accepted. To purchase tickets for any performance, visit The Dairy Box Office or call 303.444.7328.

Performance Times | January 20 - 30 2022

Thursday - Saturday 7:30 pm

Sunday 2 pm

**Please note: This is a Vaccination and Mask Required Event. **

Talkback | Saturday, January 29

Ticketed patrons attending the January 29th performance are encouraged to stay after the show for an informal conversation with members of the cast.

For more info email info@theupstartcrow.org or visit www.theupstartcrow.org