The BiTSY Stage presents "The Necromancer's Stone" October 3 through November 23 at 1137 S. Huron St. Denver, CO 80223. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. No performance on October 31 All performances are FREE; donations are accepted. Appropriate for all ages.

When a boy's uncle goes missing, he begs the Voodoo queen, Marie Laveau, for her help to rescue his favorite relative from the clutches of evil.

Along the way he discovers the most important treasure of all, but how will he pay Madame Laveau when she comes for her reckoning?

The cast includes Eric James Anduha, Kenya Fashaw, Seth Palmer Harris, Todd Kadtke, Michal Meyer, Stevie Wise, and Lisa Young.

Many clerics in the Middle Ages studied necromancy as a legitimate form of education. It was believed necromancy could obtain answers from the dead that could solve real-life problems like finding missing items, identifying culprits in crimes, or even predicting the future.

The BiTSY Stage provides high quality, FREE theatrical productions for the whole family. Our adaptations of international folktales celebrate the things we all have in common while exploring the differences that make our world so rich.

"The Necromancer's Stone" is the twelfth adaptation of international folktales presented by The Bitsy Stage. The first, "The Stonemason's Wish: A Chinese Tale," opened in March of 2016.

