Tabor Opera House Unveils Historic Stage Scenery Collection

Colorado Public Radio has reported that the scenery collection that has been stored at the Tabor Opera House has been declared as the finest collection of stage scenery on the continent.

"This collection could be a real showcase and an extreme draw in North America. It takes your breath away," said Wendy Rae Waszut-Barrett, the owner of a Minnesota-based company called Historic Stage Services, LLC.

Waszut-Barrett has traveled the world as a scholar of historic stage sets and has been hired by Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation to identify the treasures hiding in the Tabor attic.

There were an estimated 250 pieces total in the building.

Mary Ann Graham, the president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation shared:

"I think we are going to be deciding what to do because we are just finding out what we actually have...I think they are a great resource for this historic theater and for many artists and theater programs across the country. We hope to use them and display them in some manner."

