Stories on Stage presents "Making Merry" on Saturday, December 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, December 15 at 1:30.p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Stories will include "O'Brien's First Christmas" by Jeanette Winterson and "The Chanukah Glutton" by Tova Mirvis and more.

Jamie Horton, 23-year veteran, principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company, returns to Denver for this annual holiday show! Joining him on stage is GerRee Hinshaw and Karen Slack as they all bring the spirit of the season alive!

Composer and Music Director David Nehls will provide the music for Stories on Stage this year! David was Music Director for the Arvada Center for twelve years, directing 50 productions and winning 9 Henry Awards. His "I'll Be Home For Christmas" made its World Premiere at Arvada Center in 2016. David, along with Betsy Kelso, wrote the two-act musical "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" and, with Christina Crawford, "Mommie Dearest: The Musical."

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Making Merry" is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bonfils Stanton Foundation.

