Spotlight: THE PRINCESS BRIDE at The Lincoln Center – Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on January 4th, 2025!



Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!



Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.



Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows including “Seinfeld”, “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, “Saw”, “Days of Thunder” “Twister”, “Liar, Liar”, “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. He recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.”



Now Elwes is coming to Colorado to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history.

Comments