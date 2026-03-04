Spotlight: THE WATERFALL at WP Theater

My Shows
THE WATERFALL Extends!

By: Mar. 04, 2026

Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother’s idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother’s ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?”

The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.




