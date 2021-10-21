Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sam Tallent Announced at Comedy Works South, October 29

pixeltracker

His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he's told jokes on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND.

Oct. 21, 2021  

Sam Tallent Announced at Comedy Works South, October 29

Comedy Works has announced that Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, Friday, October 29.

For the last decade he has performed more than 40 weekends per year across America, Canada and France. His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he's told jokes on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND.

His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light, has been heralded as the definitive book on stand up comedy. He lives in Colorado with his wife and dog.

Learn more at http://www.comedyworks.com.


Related Articles View More Denver Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Broadway Strong Illustrated Hoodie
Broadway Strong Illustrated Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • ELF JR. Will Be Performed at Fort Wayne Youtheatre in December
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Actors Theatre Of Indiana Will Present Lee Blessing's Newest Play As Next In Theatre LAB Series
  • THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER Up Next at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre