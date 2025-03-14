SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Parsons Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northglenn Youth Theatre, an audition-based performance program comprised of middle and high school students, will present Something Rotten! This uproarious musical comedy takes audiences on a hilarious journey to the 1590s, where two playwrights are determined to outshine Shakespeare—by inventing the world's first musical! Bursting with clever wordplay, side-splitting humor, and show-stopping musical numbers, this Broadway hit comes to life on the Parsons Theatre stage for a limited run.

Who: Something Rotten! is perfect for audiences who love fast-paced comedy, big musical numbers, and witty wordplay. Whether you're a fan of Broadway, Shakespeare, Mel Brooks, or just looking for a night of laugh-out-loud entertainment, this show has something for everyone. Theater enthusiasts and comedy lovers alike will enjoy the over-the-top characters, clever references, and high-energy performances. Due to frequent crude humor, mild innuendo, and some strong language, parental discretion is advised.

What: Something Rotten! is a musical comedy based on a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick; music and lyrics are by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. Something Rotten! is a celebration of creativity, ambition, and the joy of theater, packed with clever puns, dazzling choreography, and an infectious score. Whether you're a longtime lover of musicals or new to live theater, this production promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

